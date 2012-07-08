* Independence seen as prize after decades of war
* New nation struggling with economic crisis
* Border fighting with Sudan keeps tensions high
By Hereward Holland
JUBA, July 9 South Sudanese celebrating their
nation's first birthday on Monday will bask in the pride of
their hard-won political freedom, but many may ask when they
will enjoy the material benefits promised by the government of
former rebels.
Cleaners have swept Juba's dusty streets, hawkers have been
peddling red, green and black national flags, and government
workers have hung colourful bunting from lampposts to prepare
for the ceremonies.
"Together we walk the land of freedom," read a 20-foot
independence day billboard near the airport showing President
Salva Kiir in step beside Vice President Riek Machar.
South Sudan split from Sudan after a civil war that killed
some 2 million people over two decades, becoming the world's
newest nation. But the jubilation that saturated the ramshackle
capital last year has dimmed.
The government is struggling to build institutions and stamp
their authority over a vast, gun-riddled territory.
Prices have been soaring, especially since the country shut
down oil output in a row with Khartoum last January, erasing 98
percent of state revenues and the main source of hard currency.
Many South Sudanese have been forced to tighten their belts
while official corruption has gone largely unchecked.
"Now we are struggling for even the basic needs," one
government employee said as she sat in a traffic jam, cursing at
the luxury cars creeping along newly-tarmacked streets.
"We've given the government a lot of responsibility, allowed
them to take decisions on our behalf but they don't make any
consultations. They shut down the oil without telling us
anything and they didn't even have a plan B."
WOUNDED LION
South Sudanese voted overwhelmingly to secede in a
referendum last year that was promised in a 2005 peace deal that
ended the war over ideology, religion, ethnicity and oil.
Amid pomp and flag-waving, the former guerrillas of the
Sudan People's Liberation Movement took full control of the
country on July 9, 2011.
They also took about three-quarters of Sudan's oil output,
bringing in billions of dollars that many citizens hoped would
be channelled to develop a nation where just over a quarter of
adults can read and life expectancy is under 50.
Instead, officials are now scrambling to find enough money
to keep basic services running.
Businessman Tong Albino Akot said the government's new
interest in collecting taxes was a positive step, but his
agriculture and import venture was feeling the sting.
"The government tried to explain that there's no money.
They're even getting tough on income tax. They're like a wounded
lion opening its mouth. You can feel it," Akot said.
"There's no dollars. There's no oil so the government
doesn't pay (contractors) on time and sometimes not at all."
Corruption and mismanagement have not helped. In June, Kiir
sent a letter to current and former officials asking them to
return $4 billion of "stolen" government money.
Like many other South Sudanese, Akot balked at the figure:
"If there's $4 billion outside the country and they're asking us
for pennies, why don't they return that money first?"
FLOWER OF FREEDOM
Independence has also failed to end violence both inside the
country and on the border with Sudan. In April, South Sudan's
army occupied an oil-producing region also claimed by Sudan,
bringing the countries close to a new war.
A few months earlier, the armed forces failed to prevent
cattle raids between warring ethnic groups that killed hundreds
of people.
Human rights groups say weak rule of law allows security
forces to carry out abuses against civilians with impunity.
The challenges have not dampened everyone's optimism.
Leaning back on a plastic garden chair in an unfinished
building near Juba airport, student Pater Achuil sipped a glass
of milk and listed the ways life had improved since secession.
"We have waited for the flower of freedom," he said, shards
of concrete poking through the capital's skyline behind him.
"The difference you can feel here in South Sudan is that ...
even the government cannot hassle you (now)."
But moments later, police in blue camouflage brandishing
Kalashnikov rifles raided the tea stall, confiscated the shisha
water pipes and loaded the chairs onto a truck.
Achuil stood with his friend to the side, baffled. The
officer brushed off a question about whether the raid was part
of a drive to clean up Juba ahead of celebrations.
"This is not your concern," he said.
(Editing by Alexander Dziadosz and Robin Pomeroy)