* South Sudan produced about 260,000 bpd of crude in Dec
* Disagreements with north over fees a threat to supply
By Yeganeh Torbati
LONDON, Feb 10 South Sudanese oil output
could remain absent from world markets in the near future, the
International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday, as the country
struggles to reach a revenue-sharing agreement with its northern
neighbour.
South Sudan shut down its oil production in January, after
Sudan seized some of the crude in a dispute over fees.
The landlocked South's only current means of exporting its
crude is through northern pipelines, although it is considering
building a pipeline through Ethiopia and Djibouti.
The IEA estimates South Sudan was producing about 260,000
barrels per day (bpd) in December, while Sudan produced 110,000
bpd.
"In the absence of a foreseeable resolution, we have also
reduced production estimates by around 200,000 bpd in (the first
quarter of 2012) and by 100,000 bpd for 2012, reflecting
landlocked South Sudan's export conundrum," the IEA said.
China, which imported 260,000 bpd of Sudanese and South
Sudanese oil last year, about 5.2 percent of its total imports,
is likely to see the biggest impact from the disruption, the IEA
said.
Khartoum and Juba have other disagreements, including over
the status of Abyei, a border region that is claimed by both.
"While it is impossible to predict the outcome, the broader
set of economic and political factors at play mean that the two
countries' oil output will remain at risk at least for the
remainder of the year," the IEA said.
Sudan and South Sudan are set to resume oil talks on Friday.
(Reporting By Yeganeh Torbati; editing by Keiron Henderson)