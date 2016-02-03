MELBOURNE Feb 4 Australia's South32 Ltd
said on Thursday it will write down its assets by $1.7
billion, axe hundreds of jobs, and cut global manganese supply
by about a quarter as it battles what it sees as a prolonged
slump in commodity prices.
The miner, spun off last year by BHP Billiton
, said it would reduce production at its manganese
operation in South Africa, which would help it cut costs and
position it well for any eventual rebound.
"We are, however, not immune to external influences and the
significant change in the outlook for commodity prices is
expected to result in non-cash charges of approximately $1.7
billion when we report our December 2015 half year financial
results," Chief Executive Graham Kerr said in a statement.
The writedowns are mostly on its Australian manganese
business and energy coal in South Africa.
South32, the 60 percent owner of the world's largest
manganese business, Samancor, suspended mining at the Hotazel
mines last November while it completed a review of the business.
It has now decided to resume production at Hotazel at a
reduced rate of 2.9 million tonnes a year, removing about
900,000 tonnes a year from the global market "for the
foreseeable future".
That will cut its costs in South African rand by about 23
percent, with about 620 jobs to go across the joint venture
co-owned by Anglo American Plc, and help it cut capital
spending by about 80 percent next year.
At the same time, South32 flagged it planned to slash costs
at its metallurgical coal, alumina and manganese operations in
Australia and the Cerro Matoso nickel mine and smelter in
Colombia, which will result in further job cuts to be announced
at its results on Feb. 25.
South32 shares jumped 9 percent after the announcement to
A$1.035, but the stock has still lost half its value since
listing last May.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)