SYDNEY, Feb 25 Australia's South32 Ltd, the world biggest producer of manganese, has joined the ranks of mining companies willing to make acquisitions amid a severe downturn that is leaving the sector with billions of dollars in losses.

A prolonged slump in commodities is unlocking a trove of assets that could be sold at distressed prices, with sector giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto both flagging interest in acquisitions.

"Copper is obviously attractive given the supply demand fundamentals," South32 managing director Graham Kerr said on Thursday after unveiling a $1.7 billion half-year loss due to writedowns of its manganese and coal assets.

"Lithium and graphite have attractions but they can be quite unique in terms of they are the flavour of the month."

Despite the loss and a 94 percent fall in underyling earnings to just $26 million, analysts believe South32's relatively low debt of $116 million makes it well-positioned to act on opportunities.

"We will look across the whole commodity spectrum, but more toward the second and third generation of commodities," Kerr said, referring to metals used for specialty applications.

After posting its first loss in 16 years, BHP said this week it would consider "opportunities", particularly in copper and oil, while Rio Tinto has also acknowledged it is keeping an eye out for copper mines or other assets.

Anglo American, Freeport-McMoRan and Glencore have all put assets on the block.

South32 said earlier this month it was prepared to buy out the manganese assets of joint venture partner Anglo American if the company was ready to accept a realistic offer,

The two companies share a manganese mining and smelting business located in Australia and South Africa. Manganese is used in making aluminium products such as drink cans.

"We operate the joint venture and market 100 percent of the product, so we obviously know the business well," Kerr said.

Anglo American is looking to widespread divestment to work off billions of dollars in debt amassed through investments in new mines, many at the top of the mining boom. It has set a target of up to $4 billion in asset sales.

South32, which was spun off last year by BHP, also has interests in alumina, silver, nickel and coking coal - industrial mainstays hard hit in the wake of China's economic pullback.

It took a $916 million impairment charge on its Australian manganese business, and a $518 million charge on its South African energy coal unit, underscoring the deterioration in industrial demand for imported raw materials in China.

The non-cash charges were flagged by the company on Feb. 4, along with plans to cut thousands of jobs. (Editing by Richard Pullin)