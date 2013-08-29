PERTH Aug 29 The South African government will
not intervene in deadlocked wage talks between gold producers
and unions even as some producers prepare for work stoppages of
up to three months, the South African mines minister said on
Thursday.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has said it will
give producers on Friday 48-hours' notice of its members'
intention to strike over the wage talks.
"The government will not intervene," Susan Shabangu told
Reuters on the sidelines of a mining industry conference in
Perth, Australia.
"There's nothing new in parties being miles apart. Our
concern as government is that they need to settle and find
common ground."
Last week, NUM gave bullion producers, including AngloGold
Ashanti, Gold Fields, Sibanye Gold
and Harmony Gold, a seven-day ultimatum to meet its
demand for pay rises of up to 60 percent or face strike action.
A complete shutdown of the gold sector could cost South
Africa more than $35 million a day in lost output, according to
calculations based on the spot price.
But Shabangu said negotiations have been going smoothly so
far and that she was not concerned that tensions between workers
and miners could lead to clashes such as those seen at the
Marikana platinum mine, where 34 striking miners were shot dead
by police.
"If you look at the whole part of this year, indeed, we have
never seen anything closer to last year," Shabangu said.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)