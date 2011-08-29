CAPE TOWN Aug 29 South Africa will apply for a full banking licence for its postal bank by year-end, the communications minister said on Monday, a move that will increase competition in the banking sector.

The country's banking sector is dominated by the so-called "Big Four" banks, Standard Bank , Absa , Nedbank and FirstRand .

"I am confident ... that Postbank will be able to lodge its application for license by December 2011," communications minister Radhakrishna 'Roy' Padayachie said in a statement.

Postbank currently offers savings accounts and investment products, but does not offer a full range of retail banking.

Padayachie said Postbank had received VISA membership and was on the verge of finalising its lending, borrowing and investment policies.

Its restructuring is part of a government move to provide a wider range of financial services products to those without bank accounts and low-income earners.

Postbank has the biggest share of low-cost "Mzansi" accounts, introduced by South African banks in 2004 to extend banking services to the poor. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Dan Lalor)