LONDON, June 20 Credit rating firm S&P Global
warned South Africa on Tuesday that its rating could be cut
deeper into junk territory if the government meddles with the
"critical" independence of the country's central bank.
A row over the South African Reserve Bank has escalated this
week after the head of the country's constitutionally-mandated
anti-graft watchdog called for the bank to focus on growth more
than maintaining currency and price stability.
"We would consider it critical that the operational
independence of the reserve bank remains untouched lest we would
see weakening policy flexibility in monetary affairs," S&P's top
sovereign analyst, Moritz Kraemer, told the Reuters Global
Markets Forum chatroom.
"Depending on the severity of the changes (to the central
bank's independence), a rating action could indeed be one
consequence."
S&P stripped South Africa of its coveted investment grade
rating back in April after the sacking of internationally
respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan. It currently has a
BB+ rating with a negative outlook.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Karin Strohecker)