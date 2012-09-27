NEW YORK, Sept 27 Moody's Investors Service cut
South Africa's government bond rating by one notch to Baa1 from
A3 on Thursday, citing worries about the country's institutions
as well as future political stability and room for policy
maneuvering.
The main driver of the downgrade "is Moody's lowered
assessment of institutional strength to 'moderate' from 'high,'
an important factor in the rating agency's judgment of a
sovereign's economic resiliency," it said in a statement.
The rating agency also cited concerns around the negative
investment climate - from creaking infrastructure to worries
about South Africa's future political stability.
Investor sentiment has been soured by a series of wildcat
strikes over the past weeks that have debilitated production in
the world's top platinum producer and No. 4 gold producer, and
the government has been criticized as ineffective and out of
touch.
The violent rise of AMCU - an upstart union in the sector -
is posing the most serious challenge to the unwritten pact at
the heart of the post-apartheid settlement: that unions aligned
with the ruling African National Congress (ANC) deliver modestly
higher wages for workers, while ensuring labor stability for big
business.
"As the strikes in South Africa spread both within the
mining industry and to elsewhere in the economy we think the
prospect for further downgrades from other agencies remains very
high," said Peter Attard Montalto, an emerging markets economist
at Nomura.
"We think that the mining issues raise investors' awareness
of the country's longstanding problems," Kristin Lindow, Moody's
lead analyst for South Africa, told Reuters.
The ruling ANC has been preoccupied with an electoral
conference at the end of the year, when President Jacob Zuma
hopes to win another term as the leader of the party. The ANC
dominates politics despite criticism for not doing enough to end
chronic poverty and a broken education system that undermines
the country's competitiveness.
Moody's cited uncertainty around the conference in its
decision to keep the outlook negative.
In addition, South Africa - part of the so-called BRICS
group of major emerging markets that includes Brazil, Russia,
India and China - has "shrinking headroom for counter-cyclical
policy actions," the statement added.
South African policymakers have acknowledged limited policy
options.
Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus said earlier this year the
country is feeling the effects of the global downturn but is
constrained in policy options.
South Africa's economic growth is likely to moderate in 2012
due to weak external conditions and global uncertainty, the
International Monetary Fund said last month, adding that
monetary policy should remain accommodative, given limited
fiscal space.
Standard & Poor's and Fitch both rate South Africa BBB-plus,
with a negative outlook.