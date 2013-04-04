LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - The Republic of South Africa, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has hired BNP Paribas and Standard Bank to arrange a series of investor meetings in Europe and the US commencing on April 15, according to market sources.

The sovereign will meet investors in London, New York, Frankfurt, Munich, San Francisco, Newport Beach and Los Angeles and conclude the roadshow on April 19.

The meetings are non-deal related. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)