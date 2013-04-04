UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - The Republic of South Africa, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has hired BNP Paribas and Standard Bank to arrange a series of investor meetings in Europe and the US commencing on April 15, according to market sources.
The sovereign will meet investors in London, New York, Frankfurt, Munich, San Francisco, Newport Beach and Los Angeles and conclude the roadshow on April 19.
The meetings are non-deal related. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources