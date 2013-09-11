UPDATE 4-France's Fillon makes no promises to stay as party fights for electoral survival
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
Sept 11 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday it cut the long-term and underlying ratings on South Amboy, New Jersey's general obligation bonds to A-minus from A-plus. The outlook is negative.
The rating downgrade reflects the city's continuing dependence on emergency notes for operations, the rating agency said in a statement.
S&P said the negative outlook includes the city's limited financial flexibility and the possibility for more operating deficits along with growing emergency note issuance.
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
LONDON, March 5 Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said he would keep "reserves in the tank" to see the economy through its looming Brexit challenge, signalling little room for extra spending in this week's budget despite better news on borrowing.