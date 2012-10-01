BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA Oct 1 Southern Copper will decide in January if it will go forward with its $1.2 billion Peruvian project Los Chancas, Chief Executive Oscar Gonzalez said on Monday.
He added that the company, one of the world's top copper producers, is pushing ahead with its investment program in Peru and Mexico despite the global global downturn.
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately