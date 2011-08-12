BUENOS AIRES Aug 11 South American finance
ministers could agree on Friday on ways to strengthen the Latin
American Reserve Fund, or FLAR as it is known in Spanish, to
protect regional economies from global volatility, Brazilian
Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.
Mantega told reporters one possibility would be to incorporate
Brazil and Argentina -- South America's biggest economies -- into
the FLAR fund to give it added "firepower."
He said the ministers will also study other financial
assistance mechanisms, such as the currency swap agreements used
in Asia, adding this was a stronger tool than the FLAR but it
would be best to build first on what is already in place.
(Reporting by Guido Nejamkis: Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by
Phil Berlowitz)