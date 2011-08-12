* Region's finmins, cenbankers to meet Friday in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 11 South American finance ministers could agree on Friday on ways to strengthen the Latin American Reserve Fund, or FLAR as it is known in Spanish, to protect regional economies from global volatility, Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.

Mantega told reporters one possibility would be to incorporate Brazil and Argentina -- South America's biggest economies -- into the FLAR fund to give it added "firepower." As of now, the fund's members include Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

South American finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet in Buenos Aires on Friday to discuss the region's response to Europe's debt crisis and concerns over the sluggish U.S. economy, both of which have shaken global markets.

The Brazilian minister said officials will also study other financial assistance mechanisms, such as the currency swap agreements used in Asia, which he described as a stronger tool than the regional reserve fund.

"We have to think of something bigger than the FLAR to protect our countries financially, something like what the Asian countries have done with swaps among themselves," Mantega said.

He added, however, it would be best to build first on what is already in place.

Lower-level economic officials negotiated until late on Thursday to lay the groundwork for possible accords.

The Bogota-based FLAR was created in 1978, in part to help member countries with balance of payment or debt restructuring difficulties through credit lines and other mechanisms.

Mantega said "tomorrow (Friday) we should have results" on the anti-crisis measures being discussed. (Additional reporting by Luis Andres Henao; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Phil Berlowitz, Bernard Orr)