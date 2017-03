June 26 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday raised the town of Southampton, N.Y.'s general obligation rating debt to AA-plus from AA. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade reflects the town's structural and technical reforms that have stabilized its finances, and increased revenues to its non-general fund operating funds, the rating agency said in a statement.

S&P also cited the affluent, stable local economy, and the low debt burden as reasons for the upgrade.