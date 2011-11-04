* 1.5 mln sq ft project includes offices, retail, residential

* Latest in string of large deals on south bank of River Thames

By Tom Bill

LONDON, Nov 4 Private equity giant Carlyle is planning a mixed-use property project worth about 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) next to the Tate Modern art gallery on the south bank of London's River Thames, a source close to the project said.

Carlyle, which filed for an IPO in September that could raise up to $1 billion, will submit plans for a 1.5 million square feet project that includes more than 1,000 flats in blocks as tall as 30 storeys, the source told Reuters.

If the project goes ahead it will be one of biggest developments the area has seen.

Carlyle, which has $153 billion in assets under management, bought six properties out of administration in July 2010 for 670 million pounds. It plans to knock down two, on the south bank of the River Thames, as part of the project.

The proposals, which are being drawn up by PLP Architects, include about 300,000 square feet of offices and 200,000 square feet of shops.

It will be the latest in a series of large-scale redevelopment schemes on the south bank of the Thames.

In a joint venture with Development Securities , Carlyle lost out to Canary Wharf Group (CWG) and Qatari Diar in a bid to develop the nearby Shell Centre further earlier this year.

CWG is majority owned by Songbird Estates .

Sellar Group is developing a 1,016-feet tall skyscraper called The Shard and a neighbouring 500 million pounds block next to London Bridge train station. It hopes to attract financial services tenants from the City financial district, just north of the River Thames.

The Carlyle story first appeared in the London Evening Standard on Friday. ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Andrew Macdonald)