Aug 7 The South Carolina Public Service
Authority's planned $1.78 billion bond sale was cut by nearly a
quarter on Wednesday as a result of weak demand and yields
considered to high.
The authority sold $1.34 billion of bonds through various
underwriters.
Municipal bond investors were asking for yields on the
maturities beyond 30-years which "were higher than we felt
reasonable," said Nicole Aiello, a spokeswoman for the
authority.
"Therefore we pulled the bonds rated from the longest
maturities in the market and only sold debt where the pricing
was attractive," she added.
The sale consisted of different segments. The authority had
originally planned to sell $811 million of new bonds that were
slashed to $252 million while a refunding portion, initially
expected to be for $399 million, was cut to $385 million. These
bonds were sold through lead manager Goldman Sachs & Co.
The authority also priced another $450 million of taxable
London Interbank Offered Rate bonds, an increase in size from
$326 million, through lead manager Morgan Stanley.
A last tranche for $250 million of taxable bonds was priced
through lead manager Barclays on Wednesday.