July 10 South Carolina Electic & Gas Co on Tuesday added $250 million of first mortgage bonds to an existing issue, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

BB&T, Mizuho and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SOUTH CAROLINA ELECTIC & GAS AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.35 PCT MATURITY 02/01/2042 TYPE BONDS ISS PRICE 108.628 FIRST PAY 08/01/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.858 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/13/2012 S&P SINLGE-A SPREAD 125 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS