UPDATE 2-China's Ant to invest $200 mln in Korea's Kakao Pay amid global push
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
July 10 South Carolina Electic & Gas Co on Tuesday added $250 million of first mortgage bonds to an existing issue, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
BB&T, Mizuho and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SOUTH CAROLINA ELECTIC & GAS AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.35 PCT MATURITY 02/01/2042 TYPE BONDS ISS PRICE 108.628 FIRST PAY 08/01/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.858 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/13/2012 S&P SINLGE-A SPREAD 125 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Japanese stocks edged up on Tuesday morning as the yen eased back against the dollar, although trading volumes were low as a holiday in the United States left investors short of the usual leads.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source