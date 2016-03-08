SYDNEY, March 9 The United States is in talks to
base long-range bombers in Australia, the Australian
Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on Wednesday, a move
that could inflame tensions with China.
Talks are underway with Australia to allow U.S. B-1 bombers
and aerial tankers to be temporarily stationed in Australia's
Northern Territory, U.S. Pacific Air Forces, General Lori
Robinson was quoted by the ABC - positioning U.S. military
aircraft close to the disputed South China Sea.
China claims almost all of the South China Sea, but Brunei,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have overlapping
claims.
Tensions between the U.S. and China have been inflamed in
recent weeks.
The U.S. Navy has carried out freedom of navigation
exercises, sailing near disputed islands to underscore its
rights to operate in the seas.
Those patrols, and reports that China is deploying advanced
missiles, fighters and radar equipment on islands there, have
led Washington and Beijing to trade accusations of militarising
the region.
General Robinson said the U.S. would continue to conduct
exercises through the disputed waterway, the ABC quoted her as
saying, while calling on Australia to conduct similar freedom of
navigation exercises, the ABC said.
"We would encourage anybody in the region and around the
world to fly and sail in international air space in accordance
with international rules and norms" said General Robinson.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter last week warned of
"specific consequences" if China takes "aggressive" action in
the region.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Bernard Orr)