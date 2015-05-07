By Prak Chan Thul
PHNOM PENH
PHNOM PENH May 7 Cambodia threw its support on
Thursday behind China's position on settling South China Sea
disputes, arguing that territorial conflicts should be tackled
between claimants and not involve the regional ASEAN grouping.
In a rare foray by a non-claimant state into the most
sensitive issue facing the Association of Southeast Asian
Nations (ASEAN), Cambodia conveyed its message during a meeting
it called with diplomats from 28 countries.
"Territorial claims in the South China Sea must be settled
with countries involved," its Foreign Affairs Secretary of State
Soeung Rathchavy told reporters after the closed-doors meeting.
"ASEAN can't settle this dispute. We are not a legal
institution, it's the court that settles who's right and wrong."
China claims 90 percent of the strategic waters and has long
said ASEAN is not a party to the dispute and rows should be
addressed bilaterally. Vietnam, Philippines, Brunei and Malaysia
have competing claims.
The holding of the meeting was Cambodia's most overt move on
the issue since a bitter row over the wording of a paragraph on
maritime tensions in a draft communique at a summit in 2012.
Cambodia, which held the rotating ASEAN chairmanship at the
time, was accused of driving a wedge through the 10-member bloc
when its refusal to be drawn on China's actions in the South
China Sea resulted in the customary end-of-summit communique not
being issued for the first time since the grouping's inception
in 1967.
China provides substantial economic and military support to
Cambodia, its closest ally in Southeast Asia, but denies
influencing its actions within ASEAN. Some commentators say
China has the power to use Cambodia as a veto in the
consensus-led grouping.
Chinese reclamation work in the South China Sea dominated
ASEAN's latest summit in Malaysia last week, when the communique
noted such activity had "eroded trust and confidence", though it
did not name China.
All claimants routinely call for cooperation in drafting a
binding code of conduct, an idea stemming from a ASEAN-China
agreement made 13 years ago.
Soeung Rathchavy insisted Cambodia had not been influenced
by China.
"We are neutral, China is not just a close friend with
Cambodia but also with other countries which have made noises,"
she said, without naming them.
