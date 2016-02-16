TOKYO Feb 16 Australian Foreign Minister Julie
Bishop said on Tuesday she will seek clarification from China
about how it intends to use reclaimed islands in the South China
Sea, including whether Beijing intends to grant access to other
countries.
China claims much of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion of trade moves annually. Brunei, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have rival claims.
"In the past (Chinese) Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said
they will be public goods, so I am seeking more detail as to how
other nations could access these public goods," Bishop said of
the islands.
"Depending upon the answer he gives, we will look at the
situation," she told reporters in Tokyo, where she met Japanese
counterpart Fumio Kishida.
Bishop, who will fly to Beijing later on Tuesday for talks
with Wang and other Chinese officials, would not say whether
Australia would seek access to the islands.
Beijing has asserted its claim in the region with island
building projects that have reclaimed more than 2,900 acres
(1,170 hectares) of land since 2013, according to the Pentagon.
It tested for the first time last month the 3,000-metre
runway built on a reclamation on Fiery Cross Reef by landing
several civilian airliners from Hainan island.
China has accused Washington of seeking maritime hegemony in
the name of freedom of navigation after a U.S. Navy destroyer
sailed within 12 nautical miles of a disputed island in the
Paracel chain of the South China Sea in late January.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Paul Tait)