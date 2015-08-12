BEIJING Aug 12 Britain's top diplomat called
for freedom of navigation and overflights in the disputed South
China Sea on Wednesday but stopped short of criticising China,
whose assertive territorial claims have unnerved some of its
neighbours and the United States.
British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, speaking in
Beijing days after a visit to Japan, added that the process of
post-World War Two reconciliation was "not yet complete" in
Asia. His remarks come as China prepares to hold a military
parade in September to commemorate the end of the war.
Hammond said Britain had a great interest in the stability
of the South China Sea though it does not take a position on
territorial issues. China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia,
Taiwan and Brunei have overlapping claims.
"We want to see claims dealt with by rules-based, not
power-based, solutions in Asia as elsewhere, in a way that is
consistent with the long-term peace and stability of the region,
with freedom of navigation and overflight, and in accordance
with international law," he told a group of university students.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry last week accused China
of restricting navigation and overflights. Kerry told a meeting
of regional leaders in Kuala Lumpur that China's construction of
facilities on man-made islands for "military purposes" was
raising tension and risked "militarisation" by other claimant
states.
China, which claims most of the sea, responded that freedom
of navigation and overflights did not mean allowing other
countries to trample on sovereignty and security.
The Beijing military parade will be the first for President
Xi Jinping since he came to power, though the White House and
some European leaders have expressed concerns that it could send
the wrong signal.
Sino-Japan relations have long been affected by what China
sees as Japan's failure to atone for its occupation of parts of
the country before and during the war. Tensions between the two
countries over competing territorial claims in the East China
Sea have also flared in recent years.
"We need to reflect on the fact that unlike in Western
Europe, the process of reconciliation is not yet complete,"
Hammond said.
He told reporters that Britain would send a representative
to the parade, but did not offer other details.
"Remember, thousands of British servicemen died in the
Second World War in Asia and it's right that we commemorate
that," Hammond said, adding: "We are not huge fans of military
parades, showing off shining new aggressive equipment, in
general."
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Megha Rajagopalan;
Editing by Nick Macfie)