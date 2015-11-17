BEIJING Nov 17 China does not want the South China Sea to be the focus of this week's East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur but it will be hard to avoid and some countries will raise it, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Tuesday.

Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin was talking to reporters in Beijing about the summit which will be attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Dean Yates)