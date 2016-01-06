BEIJING Jan 6 China on Wednesday landed two
test flights on an island it has built in the South China Sea,
four days after it angered Vietnam with a landing on the same
runway in the disputed territory, the Xinhua state news agency
said.
The two flights are likely to spark further condemnation
from Vietnam, which launched a formal diplomatic protest over
the weekend, and the Philippines, which said it was planning to
do the same.
Both countries have claims to the area that overlap with
that of China, which claims almost the whole of the South China
Sea.
Xinhua said the two planes landed on an artificial island in
the Spratly Islands on Wednesday morning.
"The successful test flights proved that the airport has the
capacity to ensure the safe operation of large civilian
aircraft," Xinhua said, adding that the airport would facilitate
the transport of supplies, personnel and medical aid.
Xinhua did not give any more detail about what type of
aircraft had landed.
The runway at the Fiery Cross Reef is 3,000 metres (10,000
feet) long and is one of three China has been building for more
than a year by dredging sand up onto reefs and atolls in the
Spratly archipelago.
On Saturday, China landed a civilian plane on the same
runway in the Spratlys in its first test, which was also the
first time it had used a runway in the area.
The United States has criticised China's construction of the
islands and worries that it plans to use them for military
purposes, even though China says it has no hostile intent.
The United States said after the first landing it was
concerned that the flight had exacerbated tension.
The runways would be long enough to handle long-range
bombers and transport aircraft as well as China's best jet
fighters, giving it a presence deep in the maritime heart of
Southeast Asia that it has lacked until now.
More than $5 trillion of world trade is shipped through the
South China Sea every year. Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, the
Philippines and Taiwan have rival claims.
