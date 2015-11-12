JAKARTA Nov 12 Indonesia has asked China to
clarify its claims over the South China Sea but has yet to
receive a response, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, a day
after Indonesia's security chief said Jakarta could take Beijing
to court over an island dispute.
Beijing's claim to almost the entire resource-rich sea is
shown on Chinese maps with a nine-dash line that stretches deep
into the maritime heart of Southeast Asia. Vietnam, the
Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei also claim parts of the
waterway.
Last year, the Indonesian armed forces chief accused China
of including parts of the Indonesian-ruled Natuna islands within
the nine-dash line.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo's administration departed
from its usual low-profile role in the dispute on Wednesday when
security chief Luhut Panjaitan said Jakarta could take China to
an international court if dialogue over the islands failed.
"The position of Indonesia is clear at this stage that we do
not recognise the nine-dash line because it is not in line with
... international law," Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman
Armanatha Nasir told reporters.
"We asked for clarification on what they mean and what they
mean by the nine-dash line. That has not been clarified."
Nasir could not say when the request through diplomatic
channels was made to China.
Officially, China and Indonesia do not contest the
sovereignty of the Natuna islands: both agree they are part of
Indonesia's Riau province. Nor does Indonesia challenge
Beijing's expansive claims in the South China Sea.
The Philippines has taken China to the Permanent Court of
Arbitration in the Hague, a case Beijing refuses to recognise.
For years, China has insisted that disputes with
rival claimants be handled bilaterally.
When asked if Indonesia could also take China to court, as
Panjaitan had said, Nasir responded: "We cannot preempt things
before we know how they evolve. But what is clear is that we are
not a claimant state and we don't recognise the issue of the
nine-dash line, which we have made clear to China."
Regional leaders are expected to discuss the issue at the
meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)
later this month.
