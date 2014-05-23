BEIJING May 23 China warned Japan on Friday to
stay out of a dispute with its neighbours over the South China
Sea, a day after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed
concern about regional tensions that he said were stoked by
China's "unilateral drilling".
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, rejecting
rival claims to parts of it from Vietnam, the Philippines,
Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei. It also has a separate maritime
dispute with Japan over islands in the East Sea.
"The relevant Japanese statement neglects reality and
confuses the facts, and takes a political motive to interfere
with the situation in the South China Sea for a secret purpose,"
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said at a daily news
briefing.
"We require the Japanese side to consistently take realistic
actions to protect the region's peace and stability."
Tensions in the South China Sea flared this month when China
moved a giant oil rig into an area also claimed by Vietnam. The
Philippines, United States and Vietnam denounced China's
actions.
Abe's remarks were in line with comments made by Japanese
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who earlier this month
expressed concerns about China's unilateral drilling boosting
regional tensions.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan in BEIJING and Kiyoshi Takenaka
in TOKYO, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie)