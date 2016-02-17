WASHINGTON Feb 17 The United States expects to have "very serious" talks with China after reports Beijing deployed an advanced surface-to-air missile system to a disputed island in the South China Sea, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

"There is every evidence, every day that there has been an increase of militarization of one kind or another. It's of serious concern," Kerry told reporters when asked about the reported deployment. "We have had these conversations with the Chinese and I am confident that over the next days we will have further very serious conversation on this." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed)