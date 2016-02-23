(Adds background, details on testimony)
WASHINGTON Feb 23 The militarization of
facilities in the South China Sea does not help efforts to
resolve maritime claims there, U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said before he was to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang
Yi on Tuesday.
The United States is "encouraging the peaceful resolution of
competing maritime claims in the South China Sea - a goal that
is definitely not helped by the militarization of facilities in
that region," Kerry told the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee.
On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry struck a combative
tone ahead of Wang's visit by saying China's South China Sea
military deployments are no different from U.S. deployments on
Hawaii.
The United States last week accused China of raising
tensions in the South China Sea by its apparent deployment of
surface-to-air missiles on a disputed island, a move China has
neither confirmed nor denied.
Asked whether the South China Sea and the missiles would
come up when Wang meets Kerry, a Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman said Washington should not use the issue of military
facilities on the islands as a "pretext to make a fuss."
"The U.S. is not involved in the South China Sea dispute,
and this is not and should not become a problem between China
and the United States," the spokeswoman told reporters on
Monday.
Kerry and Wang are due to meet at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT).
