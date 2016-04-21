(Fixes typographical error in headline. No other changes)
BEIJING, April 21 China's Defence Ministry on
Thursday indirectly confirmed a report it had carried out
another test of a new intercontinental missile.
The Washington Free Beacon on Tuesday reported that China
had on April 12 again tested a new long-range missile called the
DF-41.
It did not say where the test took place but noted it came
ahead of a visit by U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter to the
aircraft carrier USS Stennis in the South China Sea.
The Chinese Defence Ministry in a statement on its website
in response to the report said that routine research tests on
Chinese territory were normal.
"These tests are not aimed at any set country or target," it
said.
The Washington Free Beacon said it did not know where the
test happened, though the Defence Ministry said reports said it
had happened in the vicinity of the South China Sea.
"Media reports about the test location are pure
speculation," it said, without elaborating.
The ministry confirmed in December that China was testing
the missile. The Washington Free Beacon said U.S. intelligence
agencies had recently monitored a test of the DF-41, which can
be mounted on a train.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is overseeing an ambitious
military modernisation programme, including developing stealth
fighters and building its own aircraft carriers.
That has rattled Beijing's neighbours, several of whom are
engaged in territorial disputes with China, as well as
Washington.
China says it has no hostile intent and that it needs a
modern military to protect its legitimate security needs as the
world's second-largest economy.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)