(Repeats story first published on Sunday; no change to text)
* China has moved surface-to-air missiles to Paracels - U.S.
* Increased military presence on Spratlys likely to follow
* China says entitled to self defence equipment on its
territory
By Greg Torode and Megha Rajagopalan
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Feb 21 From listening posts
to jet fighter deployments and now surface-to-air missiles,
China's expanding facilities in the Paracel Islands are a signal
of long-term plans to strengthen its military reach across the
disputed South China Sea.
Diplomats and security experts in contact with Chinese
military strategists say Beijing's moves to arm and expand its
long-established holdings in the Paracels will likely be
replicated on its man-made islands in the more contentious
Spratly archipelago, some 500 kms (300 miles) further south.
Eventually, both disputed island groups are expected be used
for jet fighter operations and constant surveillance, including
anti-submarine patrols, while also housing significant civilian
populations in a bid to buttress China's sovereign claims.
Crucially, that would give Beijing the reach to try to
enforce any effective air defence zone in the South China Sea,
similar to the zone it created over the East China Sea in late
2013.
U.S. officials confirmed on Thursday the "very recent"
placement of surface-to-air missiles on Woody Island, the site
of the largest Chinese presence on the Paracels, criticising the
move as contrary to China's commitments not to militarise its
claims in the South China Sea.
Beijing says it is entitled to "limited defensive
facilities" on its territory, and dismissed reports about the
missile placement as media "hype".
Ian Storey, a South China Sea expert at Singapore's ISEAS
Yusof Ishak Institute, said he believed similar weapons could be
deployed to China's holdings in the Spratlys within a year or
two.
"This would enable China to back up its warnings with real
capabilities," he said.
Bonnie Glaser, a military analyst at the Centre for Security
and International Studies in Washington, said the Paracels
build-up was a likely precursor to similar military deployments
on China's recent reclamations in the Spratlys.
While Chinese officials might use on-going U.S. operations
in the South China Sea as justification, "there is a plan that
has been in place for quite some time", Glaser said.
The HQ-9 missile batteries, guided by radar tracking
systems, have a range of 200 km (125 miles) and are the most
significant defensive weapon China has yet placed on the
Paracels, regional military attaches say.
The move could complicate surveillance patrols carried out
routinely by U.S. and Japanese aircraft as well as flights by
U.S. B-52 long-range bombers, operations China objected to last
November.
It could also challenge operations by Vietnam's expanding
fleet of Russian-built SU-30 jet fighters.
STEADY EXPANSION
China's expansion of the Paracels, which it has occupied
since forcing the navy of the-then South Vietnam off the islands
in 1974, pre-dates its moves to begin large-scale reclamations
on seven reefs in the Spratlys three years ago.
It landed fully-armed jet fighters on an expanded airstrip
on Woody Island in November, and reinforced hangars have been
completed, regional diplomats said.
Coast guard and fishing facilities have also been expanded,
along with fuel storage tanks and housing for more than 1,000
civilians in what was declared "Sansha City" in 2012, Chinese
analysts say.
Radar coverage and other electronic surveillance equipment
has also been improved, and analysts expect the Paracels to play
a key part in protecting China's nuclear armed submarine fleet
on Hainan Island, 200 km to the north.
Speaking privately, Vietnamese officials say it is now far
more difficult for their fishing fleets and coast guard to get
close to the Paracels as they try to assert their own sovereign
claims.
A similar build-up in the Spratlys would give China its
first permanent military presence deep in the maritime heart of
Southeast Asia, military attaches say.
China claims most of the South China Sea and while Vietnam
and Taiwan also claim both archipelagoes in their entirety, the
Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei also claim part of the
Spratlys.
The waterway carries some $5 trillion in seaborne trade each
year.
HIGHER STAKES IN SPRATLYS
Chinese officials have repeatedly stressed the civilian
nature of the Spratlys expansion, including lighthouses, search
and rescue bases and environment research stations.
Three runways have recently been completed and China last
month announced the first successful test landings of civilian
airliners on the new 3,000-metre airstrip at Fiery Cross reef.
Chinese analysts say the first military flights from the
Spratlys could start within months.
Wu Shicun, the head of China's National Institute for South
China Sea Studies, said lessons learnt from the Paracels
expansion could be transferred to the Spratlys, particularly to
manage water supplies and waste.
"There is no real dispute in the Paracels...so the
development on the Paracels has been much faster and governance
has also been more complete," he said.
Yanmei Xie, a Beijing-based security analyst with the
International Crisis Group think-tank, said China would seek to
exploit dual-use facilities, such as radars and runways, on the
Spratlys but would be cautious about openly deploying military
assets.
"The Spratly Islands are more complicated because they
involve every claimant," she said. "It can be more costly to
China diplomatically and geopolitically."
(Additional reporting by My Pham in Hanoi; Editing by Lincoln
Feast)