BEIJING, March 22 Philippine fishermen threw
fire bombs at Chinese law enforcement vessels in the South China
Sea, China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, after Philippine media
said fishermen had been struck by bottles hurled from Chinese
coast guard ships.
China and the Philippines have long exchanged accusations
about each other's behaviour in the disputed South China Sea.
China claims most of the energy-rich waters through which
about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
Neighbours Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam
also have claims.
Philippine media said this week that a group of fishermen
had been chased away from Scarborough Shoal by Chinese coast
guards who hurled bottles at them. The fishermen then responded
with rocks, the reports said.
Asked about the incident, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Scarborough Shoal - known by
Beijing as Huangyan Island - was Chinese territory which
Philippine fishermen had been fishing around illegally.
"Chinese official ships advised the illegally stationed
Philippine trawlers to leave, in accordance with the law, but
they refused to obey," she told a daily news briefing.
"Certain people on the ships even waved around machetes and
flung fire bombs, carrying out deliberate provocation, attacking
the Chinese law enforcers and official boat, confronting China's
law enforcement and seriously threatening the safety and order
of the waters around Huangyan Island," Hua said.
China had strengthened its "management" around the shoal,
she added, without elaborating.
A spokesman for the Philippines Foreign Ministry said: "We
can't comment at this time as we are still awaiting the official
report from our concerned agencies on the incident."
