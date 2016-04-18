MANILA, April 18 The United States will transfer
an observation blimp to the Philippines to help it track
maritime activity and guard its borders amid rising tensions in
the South China Sea, a U.S. diplomat said on Monday.
Philip Goldberg, U.S. ambassador to the Philippines, said
Washington would give Manila, its oldest Asia-Pacific security
ally, $42 million worth of sensors, radar and communications
equipment.
"We will add to its capability to put sensors on ships and
put an aerostat blimp in the air to see into the maritime
space," Goldberg said in an interview with CNN Philippines,
The blimp is a balloon-borne radar to collect information
and detect movements in the South China Sea, a Philippine
military official said.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, believed to
have huge deposits of oil and gas. Brunei, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims to parts of the
waters, through which about $5 trillion in trade is shipped
every year.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter visited the Philippines
last week to reaffirm Washington's "ironclad" commitment to
defend Manila under a 1951 security treaty.
China has been expanding its presence on its seven
artificial islands in the Spratly archipelago and on Monday
landed a military plane for the first time on one of them, Fiery
Cross Reef.
It comes ahead of a planned U.S. freedom of navigation
patrol this month near the Spratlys.
Carter's visit also signals the start of U.S. military
deployment in the Philippines, with 75 soldiers to be rotated in
and out of an air base north of Manila.
Goldberg said the two allies had agreed to set up a system
for "secure and classified communications" as part of a
five-year, $425 million security initiative by Washington in
Southeast Asia.
Manila will receive some $120 million in U.S. military aid
this year, the largest sum since 2000 when the American military
returned to the Philippines for training and exercises after an
eight-year hiatus.
They signed a new deal in 2013 allowing increased U.S.
military presence on a rotational basis and storage of supplies
and equipment for maritime security and humanitarian missions.
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Martin Petty and Nick
Macfie)