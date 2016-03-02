BEIJING, March 2 China said on Wednesday it had sent vessels to a disputed atoll in the South China Sea to tow a grounded ship and that these vessels have since left the waters.

Philippine officials said China had stationed several ships near the Jackson Atoll, preventing Filipino fishermen from accessing traditional fishing grounds and raising tensions in the volatile region. (Reporting by Adam Rose; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Nick Macfie)