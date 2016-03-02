UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BEIJING, March 2 China said on Wednesday it had sent vessels to a disputed atoll in the South China Sea to tow a grounded ship and that these vessels have since left the waters.
Philippine officials said China had stationed several ships near the Jackson Atoll, preventing Filipino fishermen from accessing traditional fishing grounds and raising tensions in the volatile region. (Reporting by Adam Rose; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.