BEIJING May 25 China has lodged a complaint
with Washington over a U.S. spy plane that flew over parts of
the disputed South China Sea last week, the Foreign Ministry
said on Monday.
Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks at
regular briefing, adding that China urged the U.S. to correct
mistakes and avoid "irresponsible words and deeds" about the
South China Sea issue.
The U.S. surveillance jet flew over areas where China is
building artificial islands. Washington has called the flight
"entirely appropriate", but China has said it endangered the
security of its islands and reefs.
A Chinese state-owned newspaper, the Global Times, said on
Monday that "war is inevitable" between China and the United
States over the South China Sea unless Washington stops
demanding Beijing halt the building of artificial islands.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee, Writing by Megha Rajagopalan;
Editing by Nick Macfie)