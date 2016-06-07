UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BEIJING, June 7 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday the United States supports negotiations on different claims to the South China Sea.
U.S. and Chinese officials reiterated commitments to freedom of navigation and overflight for the South China Sea, Kerry said at the end of high-level Sino-U.S. talks in Beijing. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Ben Blanchard)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders