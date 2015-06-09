(Adds Chinese comment)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 Malaysia will protest
against what it said was the intrusion of a Chinese coast guard
ship into its waters north of Borneo, the Wall Street Journal
reported, in another departure from the country's soft approach
to the South China Sea dispute.
China has overlapping claims with the Philippines, Vietnam,
Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei in the South China Sea, through
which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
Malaysian National Security Minister Shahidan Kassim was
quoted as telling the Journal that Prime Minister Najib Razak
would raise the issue directly with Chinese President Xi
Jinping.
The report comes after Shahidan posted pictures on Facebook
of what he said was a Chinese coast guard ship anchored at
Luconia Shoals, an area of islets and reefs about 150 km (93
miles) north of Malaysian Borneo.
The shoals are inside the 200 nautical mile exclusive
economic zone claimed by Malaysia and about 2,000 km from
mainland China, he said, adding that any foreign vessels
entering the area were "intruders".
"This is not an area with overlapping claims. In this case,
we're taking diplomatic action," Shahidan was quoted as saying
in the report on Monday.
Shahidan could not immediately be reached for comment.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said he did "not
have knowledge" of the case and declined further comment.
Malaysia has generally adopted a cautious line in its
dealings with Beijing over disputed territory in the South China
Sea, in contrast to Vietnam and the Philippines, which have
railed against perceived Chinese expansionism.
But two Chinese naval exercises in quick succession around
the James Shoal, which lies inside Malaysia's exclusive economic
zone, prompted Kuala Lumpur to change its approach last year,
senior diplomats previously told Reuters.
More recently, Beijing has angered its Southeast Asian
neighbours and caused consternation in Washington and Tokyo by
creating artificial islands in the potentially mineral-rich
waters, with harbours and runways fit for military use.
On Monday, Group of Seven nations said they were concerned
about tensions in the East and South China Seas and called for
countries to abide by international law.
Hong said the G7 statement was "far from the facts".
"We urge the G7 to earnestly respect the facts, abandon
prejudice, stop making irresponsible remarks and earnestly do
more things to help solve the problem," he said.
The United States has said that while it does not take sides
in the dispute, it is determined to keep vital shipping lanes
open.
