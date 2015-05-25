SINGAPORE May 26 Southeast Asian nations are
prioritising spending on their navies and coastguards amid
rising tensions in the South China Sea, but as their
capabilities grow, so does the risk that any confrontation in
the contested waterway will be harder to contain.
Annual defence spending in Southeast Asia is projected to
reach $52 billion by 2020, from an expected $42 billion this
year, according to IHS Janes Defence Weekly.
The 10 nations of Southeast Asia are expected to spend $58
billion on new military kit over the next five years, with naval
procurement comprising a large chunk, it said.
Much of this equipment is likely to be used in and around
the South China Sea, where Beijing's creation of artificial
islands has alarmed some Asian countries and stoked tension
between China's navy and the U.S. air force.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which $5
trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year. The Philippines,
Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also have overlapping
claims.
"As their capabilities in the maritime space expand, it
means the range and lethality of (Southeast Asian) strike forces
will also increase," said Tim Huxley, executive director of the
International Institute of Strategic Studies in Asia.
"If there is a confrontation and it escalates, there is a
potential for a more lethal conflict."
The interest in beefing up maritime capabilities was
apparent last week at the IMDEX Asia maritime defence show in
Singapore, where regional naval chiefs and defence procurement
officials mingled with contractors from the United States,
Europe, Israel and other parts of Asia.
Mock-ups of state-of-the-art submarines and warships, patrol
vessels and amphibious boats as well as surveillance aircraft
and drones were all on display.
"I had no free time. Several senior officers visited our
stand and were keen on what we had to offer," said an executive
from a major European defence contractor.
PEOPLE-SMUGGLING
It's not all about geo-politics.
Regional governments are also concerned about piracy and the
smuggling of goods and people.
Malaysia and Indonesia have sent their navies out to search
for thousands of migrants from mainly Myanmar and Bangladesh who
are believed to be adrift at sea.
But while the maritime wish-lists are long, Southeast Asian
budgets are tight everywhere except Singapore.
"Military officers are being told to repair and keep using
equipment that should have been replaced decades ago," one
regional military source, who declined to be identified, said on
the sidelines of the IMDEX show.
An Indonesian military source said the new government of
President Joko Widodo was focusing on maritime defence, but that
the build-up would take time.
Southeast Asian government sources said there had been a
deliberate move to acquire capabilities that allow naval forces
to operate more effectively in coastal zones.
After Singapore built six Formidable-class multi-role
frigates in partnership with France's state-controlled naval
contractor DCNS, others followed suit, said Richard Bitzinger, a
security expert at the S.Rajaratnam School of International
Studies in Singapore.
Malaysia has ordered six corvettes worth around 9 billion
ringgit ($2.50 billion) from DCNS. Indonesia, Vietnam and
Thailand are also in talks with suppliers from Russia and
Europe.
UNDERWATER CAPABILITIES
Submarines are also popular.
Vietnam has taken possession of three Russian-built
Kilo-attack submarines and has three more on order, something
experts say underscores Hanoi's determination to counter China's
more powerful navy.
Singapore, which has four second-hand submarines, has
ordered two from Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems
. Indonesia has ordered three from South Korea's Daewoo
Shipbuilding.
"Submarine force development suggests the navies are wary of
maritime power projection capabilities in the region," said
Rukmani Gupta, senior armed forces analyst at IHS Janes.
Amphibious ships that can carry tanks, helicopters, troops
and perform search and rescue missions are also in vogue.
Singapore's ST Engineering is building four
Endurance-class vessels for Singapore's navy and one for
Thailand, while Indonesia and the Philippines are looking to add
similar ships to their fleets.
"These multi-purpose vessels can be fitted for a range of
missions. They are ideal for Southeast Asian navies, which have
small budgets but a range of needs," said Huxley.
The Philippines hopes to get by year-end the first of 10
coastguard vessels Japan is building for it. Japan is also
supplying used navy patrol boats to Vietnam.
There has also been renewed interest in fixed-wing aircraft,
helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that improve
maritime patrol capabilities.
Earlier this year at a Malaysian defence show, Boeing
promoted its Maritime Surveillance Aircraft, which includes the
radars and sensors that are on its P-8 Poseidon planes but not
its anti-submarine warfare capabilities.
"As Southeast Asian navies add new capabilities for
warfighting, any future conflict in the region is likely to be
faster, more intense and more lethal, and therefore perhaps more
devastating," Bitzinger wrote in a research paper this month.
($1 = 3.6030 ringgit)
