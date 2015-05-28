(John Kemp is a Reuters analyst. The views expressed are his
own)
By John Kemp
LONDON May 28 The South China Sea has become
the most important testing ground for the changing economic,
political and military relationship between China and the United
States.
The islands, rocks, reefs and shoals at the heart of the
dispute - most of them uninhabited and submerged at high tide -
cover just a few square kilometres of a sea area that extends
over 3 million square kilometres.
But long-festering disputes over sovereignty among the
littoral states (principally China, Vietnam and the Philippines
but involving Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia) have been
transformed into a dangerous and unpredictable confrontation
between the superpowers (China and the United States).
In theory, the dispute is straightforward and consists of
three elements: (1) who owns the outcrops; (2) what rights, if
any, does ownership confer to natural resources in the
surrounding seas and beneath the seabed; and (3) what does
ownership mean for ships and aircraft of other nations
journeying through the area, which contains some of the world's
busiest and most important sea lanes.
China and the other littoral states dispute ownership
(element 1) as well as the rights to resources and maritime
control that flow from it (elements 2 and 3). The United States
officially takes no view about ownership and control of
resources (elements 1 and 2) but has a strong commitment to
"freedom of navigation" and resists attempts to assert control
over the surrounding sea (element 3).
Washington wants to freeze development of the outcrops and
other activities it considers "provocative" pending a resolution
of which country, if any, owns them and insists its ships and
aircraft have the right to operate anywhere in the area.
China says it owns the outcrops so is entitled to exercise
full sovereignty over them - including construction of
structures and land reclamation, as well as proclaiming
territorial seas around them and claiming an exclusive economic
zone.
SUPERPOWER CLASH
The South China Sea is often made to seem like a technical
legal dispute. But it is really a raw contest for power and
influence between an incumbent superpower and a rising one.
The South China Sea has become a combustible battle of wills
between a status quo power (the United States) and a dynamic one
that wants to rewrite the settlement produced at the end of
World War Two when it was largely powerless (China).
It pits a legalistic, multilateral model of dispute
resolution based on international law (favoured by the United
States) against a bilateral approach based on diplomacy and
military power (favoured by China).
It raises questions about whether states can be bound by the
decisions of international tribunals against their will (the
Philippines has taken its dispute to arbitration but China has
insisted it does not consent to the arbitrators' authority).
In the military realm, it tests whether China's naval power
will be confined by the first island chain (Japan, Taiwan and
the Philippines) or out into the heart of the Pacific Ocean. By
extension, it raises issues about whether China will remain
primarily a land-based power or become a maritime power to rival
the United States with operations across all the world's oceans.
More generally, it raises questions about whether the United
States is trying to engage China or construct a network of
alliances across Asia and the Pacific to contain the country's
economic, political and military power. South Korea, the
Philippines, Japan, Taiwan and Malaysia are in varying degrees
allies of the United States, which is also forging closer links
with Vietnam, fuelling China's suspicions of encirclement.
And the South China Sea dispute has become entangled in the
domestic politics of both countries. For China, it is about
adjusting the postwar international framework to accommodate the
country's "peaceful rise" and recognise Beijing's rights as a
"big power" after centuries of humiliation at the hands of
Western colonialists and Japan.
For the United States, the dispute is entwined with fraught
discussions about the country's economic, political, diplomatic
and military decline, whether the Obama administration should
have taken a more robust approach to projecting U.S. power, and
whether the next president should take a harder line with China,
Russia and Iran.
CONTROLLED ESCALATION
Neither Chinese President Xi Jinping nor U.S. President
Barack Obama can afford to display any weakness on the issue,
which is a matter of national pride on both sides. So far, the
two sides have opted for a strategy of controlled escalation.
China has accelerated land reclamation and is sending
thousands of tourists each year on cruise ship tours to islands
it claims.
The United States has responded by flying a spy aircraft
near some disputed outcrops to exercise its claim to freedom of
navigation (complete with invited television crew to make the
point clear).
China has hinted it could proclaim an air defence
identification zone in the area, which would presumably mean its
ships and aircraft would be more aggressive in challenging
overflights by military and civilian aircraft.
There is a substantial element of theatre in this conflict,
which is being played out in front of the media and conferences:
both sides want to appear strong in front of a domestic audience
and their foreign allies while minimising the risk of accidental
confrontation.
To avoid accidents, the two sides have reached a
military-to-military understanding on how to handle unplanned
encounters at sea between their navies and sought to do the same
for aviation after a series of hair-raising intercepts of U.S.
military aircraft by Chinese fighter pilots operating from the
island of Hainan.
Both governments have notified the other in advance of
publishing military strategy documents likely to draw media
interest and stoke controversy.
Neither wants to jeopardise the wider relationship. On a
wide range of issues from climate change, intellectual property
protection, trade and cyber-crime to the Middle East and the
proliferation of sensitive military technologies, the two sides
need each other.
China's Xi has been invited to make a state visit to
Washington later this year, which means both sides have a strong
incentive to stress cooperation over confrontation in the
overall relationship.
RISK OF ACCIDENTS
The problem is that both sides are still committed to a
controlled escalation strategy, which could easily become an
uncontrolled one if not carefully managed. The sheer number of
actors in the South China Sea dispute increases the risk of
miscalculation.
The United States appears to have only limited control over
the activities of Vietnam and the Philippines. Manila is a U.S.
ally but Hanoi is nominally a communist government, though it
enjoys increasingly close relations with the United States at
military-to-military level.
Commanders of individual aircraft and ships in the area have
to make instant decisions in the case of unplanned encounters or
unexpected behaviour. In theory, local commanders can be
controlled through strict protocols but in practice those may
not always work and military-to-military communication is poor.
In 2014, China's close intercepts of U.S. military aircraft,
which drew fierce protests from U.S. officials, were blamed on
idiosyncratic military officers on Hainan. Whether this was true
or was a matter of central policy remains unclear, but it points
to concern about the level of centralised command and control
over local military forces.
There is an urgent need to break the escalation cycle and
find a better way to manage the disputes. International law,
appeals for a freeze on the dispute, and other "norms" of
international relations are not terribly helpful since the
dispute is fundamentally about military power.
Rather than ratchet up the confrontation, hoping the other
side will back down, both sides need to find some creative
diplomacy to help transform the nature of the dispute and change
the narrative before it becomes even more poisonous.