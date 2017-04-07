BEIJING, April 7 China's Foreign Ministry on
Friday said it hoped the Philippines could continue to properly
manage maritime disputes with China, after reports the
Philippines president had said troops would occupy uninhabited
shoals it claims in the disputed South China Sea.
Philippines defence and military officials have subsequently
clarified President Rodrigo Duterte's comments, saying the
Philippines will upgrade existing facilities on its inhabited
islands and reefs in the South China Sea and not occupy new
territories.
