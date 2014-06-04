MANILA, June 4 China on Wednesday rejected an
arbitration tribunal's ruling giving it six months to respond to
a case filed by the Philippines over disputed waters, saying it
has no plans to take part.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, rejecting
rival claims to parts from Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan,
Malaysia and Brunei in one of Asia's most intractable disputes
and a possible flashpoint. It also has a separate maritime
dispute with Japan over islands in the East Sea.
The tribunal in The Hague gave Beijing until Dec. 15 to
reply to the first international case filed against China
related to the energy-rich waters.
In giving China time to respond to the Philippines' filing,
the tribunal was fulfilling its obligation to assure "each party
a full opportunity to be heard and to present its case", it said
in a statement on Tuesday.
China has said all along it will not participate in the
arbitration proceedings, preferring a bilateral approach to
resolve the conflicts.
"China's stance of not accepting and not participating in
the relevant Philippines' arbitration case has not changed,"
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told reporters on
Wednesday.
Manila is seeking confirmation of its right to exploit
waters in a 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone as allowed
under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, its lawyers
have said.
"We continue to urge China to reconsider its decision not to
participate in the arbitration proceedings," said Charles Jose,
spokesman for the Philippine Foreign Affairs department. "We
also wish to reiterate that arbitration is a peaceful, open and
friendly resolution mechanism that offers a durable solution to
the disputes in the South China Sea."
The United States has said it supports the Philippines'
arbitration case, closely watched by other claimant states
including Vietnam which said last month it was considering legal
action against China after Beijing moved an oil rig into waters
claimed by Hanoi.
That move triggered protests in Vietnam, with angry mobs
attacking Taiwanese factories which they mistook to be owned by
mainland Chinese. It also led to confrontations in the waters
that included the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat which
Hanoi blamed on China.
