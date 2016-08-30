MANILA Aug 30 China will be the "loser" if it
does not recognise an international court ruling against
Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea, Philippine
Foreign Minister Perfecto Yasay said on Tuesday.
"We are trying to make China understand especially when the
dust settles that unless they respect and recognise the arbitral
tribunal, they will be the losers at the end of that day on this
matter," Yasay told a congressional hearing.
An arbitration court in The Hague infuriated China in July
when it ruled that China had no historical title over the South
China Sea and it had breached the Philippines' sovereign rights
with various actions there.
