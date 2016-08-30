MANILA Aug 30 China will be the "loser" if it does not recognise an international court ruling against Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea, Philippine Foreign Minister Perfecto Yasay said on Tuesday.

"We are trying to make China understand especially when the dust settles that unless they respect and recognise the arbitral tribunal, they will be the losers at the end of that day on this matter," Yasay told a congressional hearing.

An arbitration court in The Hague infuriated China in July when it ruled that China had no historical title over the South China Sea and it had breached the Philippines' sovereign rights with various actions there. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Karen Lema; Editing by Nick Macfie)