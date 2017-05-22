(Correct story to remove paragraph 12, which contained a
comment incorrectly attributed to a judge mentioned in the
previous paragraph)
MANILA May 22 Talks last week between leaders
of China and the Philippines were frank and friendly, with no
threats or bullying, Manila's foreign minister said on Monday,
after his president said he was warned of war if he drills for
oil in the South China Sea.
Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano would not disclose
more details of the Beijing meeting between President Rodrigo
Duterte and China counterpart Xi Jinping, but said they had the
kind of relationship in which they could openly discuss
preventing maritime conflict.
The notoriously outspoken Duterte said during a televised
speech on Friday that Xi warned him there would be war if he
tried to explore for oil in a stretch of the sea that both
countries claim. China has yet to respond to Duterte revealing
contents of the meeting.
"The conversation was very frank. There was mutual respect,
there was mutual trust," Cayetano told reporters.
"The context was not threatening each other, that we will go
to war. The context is how do we stabilise the region and how do
we prevent conflict."
The maverick Duterte has faced criticism at home for
refusing to push China to comply with an award last year by the
Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which ruled largely
in favour of the Philippines.
It also said the Philippines had a sovereign right to access
offshore oil and gas fields in its Exclusive Economic Zone
(EEZ), including the Reed Bank.
Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have claims to
sovereignty in the South China Sea, a vital conduit for trade
and a hotbed of territorial squabbling that has stoked
nationalist fervour in some countries.
"I will not contradict the president's words. I am just
telling you...my interpretation: there was no bullying or
pushing around, it was not a threat," Cayetano added.
"It was more the threat of conflict will always be there if
we don't have dialogue."
A Philippine Supreme Court judge on Saturday urged the
government to file another international arbitration case over
the alleged Chinese threat, and also lodge a complaint with the
United Nations.
Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella on Monday said the
Philippines was "very clear that we are not giving up our claim
of sovereignty and sovereign rights."
(Reporting by Martin Petty and Karen Lema; Editing by Toby
Chopra; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)