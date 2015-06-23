By Manuel Mogato
PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Philippines, June 23
PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Philippines, June 23 A
Japanese military patrol plane circled over disputed parts of
the South China Sea on Tuesday at the start of an exercise with
the Philippine military that has irked China.
According to Japanese and Philippine officials, the Japanese
P3-C Orion surveillance plane, with three Filipino guest crew
members, flew at 5,000 feet (1,524 m) above the edge of Reed
Bank, an energy-rich area that is claimed by both China and the
Philippines. It was accompanied by a smaller Philippine patrol
aircraft.
The disputed waters are close to the Spratly Islands, which
the Philippines also claims, where China is building a series of
man-made islands.
"We practiced search and rescue patterns, which are
essential in any humanitarian assistance and disaster response
operations," Marine Colonel Jonas Lumawag said at Puerta
Princesa International Airport on Palawan island, the
operations base for the drill 50 miles (80 km) to the west.
"This is our first time here and also with this kind of
activity with the Philippines," Maritime Self Defense Force
Commander Hiromi Hamano, head of the Japanese navy contingent,
said after the P3-C returned to Palawan.
Japan's presence in what it considers international waters
may be seen by Beijing as tacit support for ownership claims
made by the Philippines.
Japan worries that China's domination in a region through
which much of its sea-borne trade passes would isolate it. Tokyo
is also locked in a dispute with Beijing over islands in the
East China Sea.
China's official Xinhua news agency has already condemned
the two-day search and rescue exercise as Japanese "meddling".
China claims about 90 percent of the 3.5 million sq km (1.35
million sq mile) South China Sea, an area it denotes on maps
with its so called nine-dash line.
The exercise by Japan and the Philippines comes as Manila
conducts separate drills with the United States military that
began last week.
