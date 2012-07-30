MANILA, July 31 The Philippines will offer three
areas in the South China Sea for oil and gas exploration on
Tuesday, two of them in waters also claimed by China.
Nido Petroleum Ltd of Australia, Spanish energy
company Repsol, French gas and power firm GDF Suez
and Italy's Eni are among 15 firms that have
pre-qualified for the bids, although it is not clear if they
will participate.
"All the areas we have offered are well within the 200
nautical mile exclusive economic zone of the Philippines under
the UNCLOS (United Nations Convention of the Law of the Seas),"
Jose Layug, an undersecretary in Manila's Department of Energy,
told Reuters.
"Thus, the Philippines exercises exclusive sovereign rights
and authority to explore and exploit resources within these
areas to the exclusion of other countries. There is no doubt and
dispute about such rights."
China claims almost the entire South China Sea whereas the
Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Brunei and Malaysia also claim
various parts of it.
The dispute has become Asia's biggest potential military
flashpoint as Beijing's sovereignty claim has particularly set
it against Vietnam and the Philippines, with the three countries
racing to tap possibly huge oil reserves.
The Philippines' Energy Department had prequalified more
than 30 local and foreign firms to bid for 15 energy exploration
contracts offered in the latest Philippine Energy Contracting
Round.
Bids for 12 of the 15 sites were opened in April, attracting
mainly local firms. The rest of the prequalified bidders,
including foreign firms, may show up at Tuesday's auction,
officials said.
"We have received indication that at least two consortia
have been formed with Filipino partners that will bid for the
remaining three blocks," Layug said.
The sites off the southwestern Palawan province, represented
by service contracts (SC) 3, 4 and 5, are near the Malampaya and
Sampaguita natural gas discoveries. Sampaguita is located near
the Reed Bank, an area claimed by China.
NATURAL GAS FIND
Malampaya, owned by a consortium led by Shell Philippines
Exploration B.V., a unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and
the country's sole source of natural gas, now produces more than
2,700 megawatts, or 30 percent of the power requirements of the
main Luzon island.
On the other hand, Sampaguita is a discovery of
London-listed Forum Energy Plc, majority owned by Philex
Petroleum Corp.
Philex has said it has discussed a possible tie-up with
Chinese offshore oil producer CNOOC in Sampaguita, although no
agreements have been reached.
A partnership between Philex and CNOOC on the Sampaguita
project, which was estimated in a 2006 study to hold up to 20
trillion cubic feet of natural gas or more than five times
initial estimates, may help defuse tension.
Philex leads a consortium with Pitkin Petroleum Plc and
Philodrill Corp which is likely to submit bids for two areas on
Tuesday, company officials said.
"Insofar as we're concerned, we are a Philippine company and
we will abide by Philippine laws," Philex Chairman Manuel
Pangilinan told reporters on Monday.
"If the Philippine government bids out certain areas, then
we will bid for those, and beyond that, that's already a
political question, that's not within our control."
Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras said last week the
first of 15 service contracts would be awarded "within the next
60 days."
He said he was confident that the bidding for the three
areas on Tuesday would be successful.
"As far as we're concerned, we are bidding something within
the Republic of the Philippines so we have the right to do
that," he said.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco
and Raju Gopalakrishnan)