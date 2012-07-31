* Energy department accepts 4 bids for 3 blocks
* Only 6 firms show up out of 38 prequalified
* Contracts may be awarded within 60 days
(Recasts with bidding turnout, adds comment)
By Erik dela Cruz
MANILA, July 31 The Philippines accepted on
Tuesday four bids for three oil and gas exploration blocks in
the South China Sea, including two prospects in waters claimed
by China, a weak turnout for the last phase of the country's
biggest petroleum exploration tender.
Only six firms showed up for the bidding out of the 38
domestic and foreign firms prequalified early this year. In all,
20 firms, most of them domestic, participated in the auction of
rights to explore 15 sites around the Southeast Asian country.
Energy officials were quick to play down the South China Sea
territorial dispute as a reason for the poor turnout.
"We don't think the tension in the West Philippine Sea area
had a negative impact on our efforts," Energy Undersecretary
Jose Layug told reporters.
Foreign exploration firms that were prequalified, including
Nido Petroleum Ltd of Australia, Spanish energy company
Repsol, French gas and power firm GDF Suez,
Italy's Eni, and Shell Philippines Exploration BV did
not show up.
"As to the reason why the big players did not submit a bid,
we are not aware of that. Presumably, among other factors, it's
perhaps their own appreciation of the data that is available,"
Layug said.
"Depending on their own assessment of the data, that's when
they consider submitting a bid. We're very happy with the
turnout," he said.
The Department of Energy auctioned rights to explore on
areas 3, 4 and 5, with the first two near the Reed Bank in the
South China Sea. The contracts are for the last of 15 sites it
tendered this year.
It accepted the sole bid for area 3 from unlisted domestic
firm Helios Petroleum and Gas Corp.
"The number of prequalification is not meaningful. Most
prequalifiers register to get data from the Department of Energy
for future reference," Vincent Perez, a former Philippine energy
minister, told Reuters.
Helios also submitted a bid for area 4 along with a
consortium composed of state-owned PNOC Exploration Corp
, Philex Petroleum Corp and PetroEnergy
Resources Corp.
Also accepted was the sole bid for Area 5 off the
southwestern Palawan province from the group of The Philodrill
Corp and Pitkin Petroleum Ltd, which is partly owned by
Philex Petroleum.
RIVAL CLAIMS
China claims almost the entire South China Sea while the
Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Brunei and Malaysia also claim
parts of it.
Layug said the three areas were the "most prospective" of
the 15 exploration blocks offered this year to investors.
The three sites off the southwestern island province of
Palawan are near the Malampaya and Sampaguita natural gas
discoveries. Malampaya is the country's biggest source of
natural gas.
Owned by a consortium led by Shell Philippines Exploration
B.V., a unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Malampaya
produces more than 2,700 megawatts, or 30 percent of the power
requirements of the main Luzon island.
On the other hand, Sampaguita, a discovery of London-listed
Forum Energy Plc and majority owned by Philex Petroleum,
was at the scene of an incident last year in which Chinese navy
ships threatened to ram a Philex survey ship, sparking renewed
tension between the Philippines and China.
Philex has said it had discussed a possible tie-up with
Chinese offshore oil producer CNOOC in Sampaguita, although no
agreement has been reached.
"Insofar as we're concerned, we are a Philippine company and
we will abide by Philippine laws," Philex Chairman Manuel
Pangilinan told reporters on Monday.
A partnership between Philex and CNOOC on the Sampaguita
project, which was estimated in a 2006 study to hold up to 20
trillion cubic feet of natural gas, or more than five times
initial estimates, may help defuse tension.
The dispute could become Asia's biggest military flashpoint
as China's sovereignty claim has set it against Vietnam and the
Philippines, with the three countries racing to tap possibly
huge oil reserves.
"All the areas we have offered are well within the 200
nautical mile exclusive economic zone of the Philippines under
the UNCLOS (United Nations Convention of the Law of the Seas),"
Layug told Reuters on Monday.
"Thus, the Philippines exercises exclusive sovereign rights
and authority to explore and exploit resources within these
areas to the exclusion of other countries. There is no doubt and
dispute about such rights."
Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras said last week the
first of 15 service contracts would be awarded "within the next
60 days".
"As far as we're concerned, we are bidding something within
the Republic of the Philippines so we have the right to do
that," he said.
(Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and Robert Birsel)