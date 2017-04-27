MANILA, April 27 The Philippines has completed
an 18-day scientific survey in the South China Sea to assess the
condition of coral reefs and draw a nautical map of disputed
area, a top security official said on Thursday.
Two survey ships, including an advanced research vessel
acquired from the United States, conducted surveys around
Scarborough Shoal and on three islands, including Thitu, in the
Spratly group, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon
said.
"This purely scientific and environmental undertaking was
pursued in line with Philippine responsibilities under the U.N.
Convention of the Law of the Sea to protect the marine
biodiversity and ensure the safety of navigation within the
Philippines' EEZ," Esperon said in a statement.
He gave no details of the findings from the reef assessments
and nautical mapping of the area done from April 7-25.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, but it
appeared to have allowed the survey. Brunei, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims in the
strategic waterway.
Other countries in the region were regularly making
scientific surveys in the area, said a navy official who
declined to be named.
The navy official told Reuters the Philippines also conducts
marine survey from time to time, but this was its first major
undertaking since 2011, when a Chinese patrol boat harassed a
survey ship hired by an Anglo-Filipino company to explore for
oil and gas in the Reed Bank.
Esperon said researchers from the environment ministry, the
country's premier university and the navy took part in the
expedition.
"This is the first leg of the expedition," he said, adding
the government also plans to conduct research in Benham Rise,
part of the Philippines' continental shelf, in the Pacific
Ocean.
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Larry King)