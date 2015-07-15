(Repeats to fix formatting, no change to text)
* Subic Bay was key U.S. naval asset until 1992 when it was
shut
* Turned into economic zone, though U.S. ships make port
calls
* Philippine military has never stationed forces at Subic
Bay
* Facility lies opposite disputed South China Sea
* Scope for more U.S. military access under new defence deal
By Manuel Mogato
MANILA, July 16 The Philippines will station new
fighter jets and two frigates at the former U.S. naval facility
in Subic Bay from early next year, officials said, the first
time the massive installation has functioned as a military base
in 23 years.
Using Subic Bay would allow the Philippine air force and
navy to respond more effectively to Chinese moves in the
disputed South China Sea, security experts said. Subic Bay's
deep-water harbour lies on the western side of the main
Philippine island of Luzon, opposite the South China Sea.
"The value of Subic as a military base was proven by the
Americans. Chinese defence planners know that," said Rommel
Banlaoi, a Philippine security expert.
Once one of the biggest U.S. naval facilities in the world,
Subic Bay was shut in 1992 after the Philippine Senate
terminated a bases agreement with Washington at the end of the
Cold War.
Manila converted the facility, which was never home to the
Philippine military, into an economic zone.
Defence Undersecretary Pio Lorenzo Batino told Reuters the
Philippine military signed an agreement in May with the zone's
operator, the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, to use parts of
the installation under a renewable 15-year lease.
U.S. warships have called regularly at Subic Bay since 2000,
but only to dock during exercises with the Philippine military
or to use its commercial facilities for repairs and resupply.
Officials said once Subic Bay was a military base again, the
U.S. Navy could have much greater access to it under a year-old
agreement that gives U.S. troops broad use of local military
facilities, although that deal is on ice after it was challenged
in the Philippine Supreme Court.
Using Subic would be the latest Philippine military move to
combat China's maritime ambitions.
Besides beefing up security cooperation with the United
States, Japan and Vietnam, the military plans to spend $20
billion over the next 13 years to modernise its armed forces,
among the weakest in Southeast Asia.
China, which claims nearly all of the South China Sea, said
it was aware of reports of the arms buildup.
"We hope that the Philippines does more to benefit regional
peace and stability," the defence ministry said in a statement
faxed to Reuters.
AIR WING RELOCATING
Two FA-50 light attack fighters made by Korea Aerospace
Industries, the first among a dozen ordered last
year, would be based at the former Cubi Naval Station in Subic
Bay from early 2016, two Philippine generals told Reuters. The
two planes arrive in December.
The full squadron of FA-50s would be based at Subic, as well
as the 5th Fighter Wing, which would relocate from a rundown
base in northern Luzon, said the generals, who declined to be
identified.
Two naval frigates would be stationed at Subic Bay's Alava
Port.
The generals cited proximity to the South China Sea and the
ease in making the base operational as reasons for the move.
"There are existing facilities in Subic Bay. We need only to
refurbish them," one officer said.
Since Subic Bay hasn't functioned as a military base for
more than two decades, it was not among eight locations the
Philippine armed forces has said the U.S. military could use
under the stalled 2014 defence deal.
The Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement would allow the
U.S. military to deploy at Philippine bases for longer periods
than under existing accords as well as build barracks and
facilities for logistics purposes.
The agreement has been frozen since left-wing politicians
challenged its constitutionality last year. The Supreme Court is
expected to issue a ruling in the coming months.
"(Subic) could be one of the locations ... under the
Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement," Batino said.
The Pentagon has said there were informal talks about
Philippine base locations but that no plans would be implemented
until the Supreme Court issues a ruling.
STRATEGIC SHOAL
Security experts noted that Subic Bay is only 145 nautical
miles (270 km) from Scarborough Shoal, which China seized from
Manila in 2012 after a three-month standoff with the Philippine
navy.
The disputed Spratly islands, where China is building seven
man-made islands, some with military facilities, lie further to
the southwest of the shoal.
China might one day also turn Scarborough Shoal into an
artificial island, which could make it harder for the
Philippines to protect its 200-nautical mile (370 km) exclusive
economic zone off Luzon, said Patrick Cronin, a regional expert
at the Center for a New American Security in Washington.
"New Korean-built light fighter aircraft could reach
Scarborough Shoal in just minutes, and maritime patrol aircraft
or drones could eventually provide persistent coverage of
Chinese movements in the area," Cronin said.
"A return to Subic Bay, this time led by the Philippine air
force, would seem to be a prudent defensive response."
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in BEIJING; Writing by
Dean Yates; Editing by Mike Collett-White)