FORT SAN FELIPE, Philippines May 25 The
Philippines is seeking a "stronger commitment" from the United
States to help its ally, the defence minister said on Monday, as
China asserts its sovereignty over disputed areas of the South
China Sea.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which $5
trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year, and the
Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have
overlapping claims.
China said on Monday it had lodged a complaint with the
United States over a U.S. spy plane that flew over parts of the
disputed South China Sea in a diplomatic row that has fuelled
tension between the world's two largest economies.
Philippine Defence Minister Voltaire Gazmin said he would
meet U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter on Wednesday in Hawaii to
ask for a stronger commitment.
"I will ask about the extent of the assistance they will
give us, what they can do to help us because right now we are
being oppressed," Gazmin told journalists at a naval base south
of Manila.
"We feel concerned about what is happening in the West
Philippine Sea (South China Sea). Freedom of navigation, freedom
of flight is disrupted so that even U.S. aircraft flying at the
international territory are challenged."
A senior military official told Reuters Gazmin would ask
Washington to provide second-hand planes, ships and coastal
radar systems.
Next week, Gazmin will join President Benigno Aquino on a
three-day visit to Tokyo to discuss the rising tension in the
South China Sea.
He said the two sides would also discuss the transfer of
Japanese military equipment to the Philippines to boost maritime
security.
(Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Nick Macfie)