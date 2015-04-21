UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON, April 21 The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that if reports that China used water cannon son Philippine fishing boats in disputed waters are accurate, it would be a provocative step.
"It would represent a step backward in finding a diplomatic resolution to the dispute," State spokeswoman Marie Harf said.
Filipino activists have accused China's coast guard of turning water cannons on civilian boats in the disputed area on Monday. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Lisa Lambert)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.