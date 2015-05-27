MANILA May 27 Vietnamese and Philippine troops
played soccer and sang karaoke on a South China Sea island on
Wednesday in a sign of the growing security ties between the two
Southeast Asian nations most at odds with Beijing over the
contested waterway.
Cooperation has blossomed between Hanoi and Manila since
they shelved decades of enmity over their competing claims in
the Spratly archipelago to try to counter China, whose creation
of artificial islands in the region will allow it to project
power deep into the maritime heart of Southeast Asia.
Senior Philippine naval officials said soccer and volleyball
games were being played on the Philippine-held island of
Northeast Cay. A Vietnamese navy ship had earlier brought about
60 Vietnamese sailors to the island, where 100 Filipino troops
were present, they said.
"We will have a good time together. These activities are
helping raise the comfort level of troops in the disputed area
and will strengthen relations between our two navies," said a
senior Philippine naval official who declined to be identified.
Tensions have risen in the Spratlys in recent months as
China has sought to assert its claim to the potentially
energy-rich waters, warning Philippine and U.S. military
aircraft away from the reefs it is turning into islands.
Both Beijing and Washington have accused each other of
stoking instability.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which $5
trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also
have overlapping claims. Fortifications belonging to all
claimants except Brunei are dotted across the Spratlys.
Last year, Philippine troops visited the Vietnamese-held
island of Southwest Cay, just a few miles from Northeast Cay,
for similar games.
Since then, Vietnamese warships have visited Manila. A naval
hotline has also been established, which has helped in the
return of fishermen who get into trouble in the open
sea.
Philippine military officials also recently told Reuters
that both sides had informally discussed conducting joint naval
patrols in the South China Sea.
A Vietnamese military official said the Philippines had
raised the idea some time ago but that nothing was fixed.
Diplomats and experts describe the nascent partnership as
part of a web of evolving informal alliances across Asia that
are being driven by fear of China.
"A Manila-Hanoi axis places a hurdle in China's ambitions to
control most of the South China Sea," said Patrick Cronin, an
expert on the region at the Center for a New American Security
in Washington.
"This may not lead to immediate changes in the regional
balance of power ... but it will shine a spotlight on how
China's assertive unilateralism threatens to undermine stability
and prosperity."
Coincidentally, the Philippines occupied Southwest Cay until
early 1975, when troops from then South Vietnam seized it after
Philippine forces sailed to nearby Northeast Cay for a party.
The South Vietnamese were soon displaced by the communist
forces of a victorious Hanoi.
Manila and Hanoi still claim both islands.
(Additional reporting by Greg Torode in HONG KONG; Writing by
Dean Yates; Editing by Nick Macfie)