UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BEIJNG, July 13 China has the right to set up an air defence zone in the South China Sea, but this will depend on the level of threats faced, China's Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin said on Wednesday.
China hopes to return to bilateral talks with Manila over the South China Sea, Liu said, following a ruling by an international arbitration panel which found in favour of the Philippines on a number of disputes in the region. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders